Plans submitted for more than 70 affordable homes in Shoreham

Plans to build more than 70 affordable homes in Shoreham have been submitted to Adur District Council.

The proposals would see the existing 40-home Mannings building in Surry Street demolished and replaced with 74 three, two and one-bedroom flats for affordable private rent or shared ownership.

The Mannings

Application documents submitted by Southern Housing Group, which owns the block, said it was an opportunity to add a positive contribution to the regeneration of the area.

"This will allow us to build new, quality homes of different sizes to meet the needs of those living in Shoreham and the local area," the application said.

"The new homes are accessible to people with mobility restrictions and have private outdoor space. All the new homes are affordable with a mix of social rent and shared ownership. This is an opportunity to add a positive contribution to the regeneration of the area."

Of the 74 new flats, 28 would be one-bedroom, 40 would be two-bedroom and the remaining six would have three bedrooms.

The new U-shaped building would stand at five storeys tall - one more than the existing building, with communal roof gardens on the 4th floor.

Two entrances would be placed on Surry Street after consultation with residents revealed fears over security and how easily non-residents could enter the premises.

Twenty-seven car parking spaces are also planned, including three wheelchair accessible spots, plus 86 cycle spaces.

According to Southern Housing Group, a survey of the 1982 building carried out in 2015 found structural defects including the roof no longer being waterproof, cracked walls and deteriorating brickwork.

There were also concerns with damp and condensation, as well as ‘significant heat loss’ through poor insulation and ageing electrical systems.

Windows, bathrooms and kitchens were also judged to be in a ‘fair to poor’ condition.

Residents will be temporarily rehoused while the work, which is expected to be completed by 2023, is undertaken.

In preparation for temporary rehousing, Southern Housing Group has bought Humphrey’s House in Brighton Road – a four-storey block into which prioritised residents began moving in July.

To view and comment on the plans search for AWDM/1281/19 at https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications/