Police concern for 15-year-old Ellie-May, who is missing from West Sussex
Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Ellie-May, who has been missing since Thursday, October 7 from the home where she has been living in Hassocks, and may have gone to Bristol where she has family and friends.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:14 am
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Ellie-May is described as white, 5'5", slim, with long dark brown hair, wearing glasses, a shiny blue padded jacket, and black shoes.
"If you have seen Ellie-May or know where she is, please contact the police on 101. In Sussex quote serial 316 of 07/10, and in Avon & Somerset quote serial 841 of 07/10."
