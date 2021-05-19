Police find two ‘good samaritans’ who took vulnerable woman to Worthing Hospital

Officers put out an appeal earlier this month to find the man and woman who took the woman, in her seventies, to A&E on April 10, after seeing her in the street cold and apparently disoriented.

When they made sure she was in safe hands, they left before giving their details, Sussex Police said.

The force confirmed today (May 19), they have managed to locate the pair, who, they said, are not known to each other and happened to see the vulnerable woman at the same time and together got her to hospital.

Police have managed to locate the man and woman who took a vulnerable woman to Worthing Hospital

“We have obtained useful information about the circumstances,” added Detective Constable Kat Wilkins of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

The woman received care and treatment, but the following morning police received a report that a resident of the same description had gone missing from a care home in the town earlier on the Saturday evening.

On carrying out routine checks they quickly found that she was in fact safe at the hospital.

Two women aged 58 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of the ill-treatment by neglect of the woman on April 10-11, said police.

The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.