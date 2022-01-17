Adur and Worthing Police said officers were called to the Shoreham-by-Sea area last Wednesday (January 12).

They were responding to concerns for a homeless man, that was found sleeping in a car park complex in freezing conditions.

In a post on social media, Adur and Worthing Police wrote: "After a brief discussion with the man, police took him to the local housing authority, where they offered him accommodation for an indefinite period and provided help and support for him to gain access to more services to help set him up for the future."

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Adur and Worthing, said policing teams are 'committed to working closely' with partners to 'support and protect the most vulnerable people in our community'.

She added: "I am extremely grateful to the member of public who reported their concerns to us, because it allowed us to adequately safeguard the gentleman.

“I would encourage anyone else to do the same. You can report incident to us online, via 101, or in an emergency, dial 999.”