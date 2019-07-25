Police searching Worthing for missing 11-year-old boy

Police in Worthing have asked for the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Carter David has not been seen since he left his family in Goring on Thursday afternoon (25 July).

He was last seen at about 3.45pm at the end of Marine Parade, at the junction with Sea Lane in Goring.

Carter is described as white, 5ft 3in, of slight build with short dark hair. He was wearing a pair of blue football shorts but no top or shoes, and has no access to a phone or money.

There is currently nothing suspicious about his disappearance but there is natural concern for his safety because of the circumstances and his age, police said.

Police think he is still in the local area and have also issued a social media appeal as well as carrying out searches.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 or 101, quoting serial 1112 of 25/07.