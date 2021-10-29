Police ‘very concerned’ for missing woman from Worthing
A 48-year-old woman with links to Horsham and London has gone missing from Worthing.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 6:41 pm
Mai Fong, who uses the name Fiona, is described by police as slim with long hair and brown eyes.
According to police she was last seen wearing a black coat with black trousers and holding a small black bag last Friday (October 22) at 1.30pm in The Steyne, Worthing.
Sussex Police say officers are ‘very concerned’ for her the welfare.
Police confirmed she has links to Worthing, Horsham and London.
Anyone who knows where she is or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 761 of 28/10.