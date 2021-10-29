Police ‘very concerned’ for missing woman from Worthing

Mai Fong, who uses the name Fiona, is described by police as slim with long hair and brown eyes.

According to police she was last seen wearing a black coat with black trousers and holding a small black bag last Friday (October 22) at 1.30pm in The Steyne, Worthing.

Sussex Police say officers are ‘very concerned’ for her the welfare.

Mai Fong. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211029-183745001

Police confirmed she has links to Worthing, Horsham and London.