Pop star films music video on Worthing Pier

Visitors to Worthing Pier got more than they bargained for on Monday when it became the set of Will Young’s latest music video.

Camera crews took over the seafront landmark to shoot the video for My Love from the pop star’s latest album Lexicon.

The Pop Idol winner was spotted dancing on top of the pier’s amusements arcade and also filmed a sequence inside the Southern Pavilion.

Phil Duckett, managing director of the pavilion, said filming on the pier took place from 10am until 11pm, and was set up through an Arundel-based set location company.

He hoped the video would help give Worthing’s national profile a boost: “We have something special here, and it is a great thing.”

The Leave Right Now hitmaker stopped to take photographs with fans during the shoot, and Mr Duckett described him as ‘approachable’ with a ‘really nice personality’, adding: “He had time for everyone, and that was also true of the production crew.”

Since winning the first series of Pop Idol in 2002, the singer has sold eight million records worldwide and has had four number one singles in the UK.

Mr Duckett said he was looking forward to the music video coming out: “Anything that champions the town I am all for.”