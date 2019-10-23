Poppy Appeal shop in Worthing officially opens for 2019

The Poppy Appeal shop in Worthing has been officially opened in the Guildbourne Centre, on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cut the ribbon on Saturday, supported by Worthing Veterans Association chaiman Steve Hinton, Worthing Poppy Appeal organiser Barry Cook and Royal British Legion volunteer Ian Newman.

The official opening of the Poppy Appeal shop in Worthing, with, from left, Worthing Veterans Association chaiman Steve Hinton, Worthing Poppy Appeal organiser Barry Cook, Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and Royal British Legion volunteer Ian Newman

Barry said: “I am a veteran myself with 26 years’ service in the Army and I see what amazing work the Royal British Legion carry out.

“Every penny raised will go to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

“Due to the resignation of the previous Poppy Appeal organiser, who has done a fantastic job over the past five years, I have taken on the responsibility of the role at quite short notice and will be striving to raise as much vital funds as possible.”

Paper poppies will officially go on sale on Friday and on Saturday, there will be volunteers collecting in the town centre.

The shop will be open seven days a week until Remembrance Sunday on November 10, Monday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 9.30am and 4pm and Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

Barry said: “We have a wide selection of Poppy Appeal and Royal British Legion memorabilia, including poppies, 2019 pin badges, wristbands, car poppies, children’s school items and packs, plus many other items. These are all available for a suggested donation.

“We also have on sale various wreaths and remembrance crosses, which can be made up in store. We now have the capability to take donations via contactless payments and also Gift Aid contributions.

“Over the course of the appeal, we will have numerous volunteers assisting in the shop and delivering poppies and collection tins around the area, also the local Army and RAF cadet units, Scout groups and volunteers will be collecting in the high street and supermarkets in and around Worthing, assisted by Worthing Veterans Association.”

If any local businesses would like to help with donations by placing a collection tin on their premises, please pop into the shop or make contact via the official facebook page, Poppy Appeal Worthing