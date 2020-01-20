Popular Shoreham Beach boardwalk to be extended again

The popular boardwalk on Shoreham Beach is to be extended again – this time going westwards.

Work will start on the new section next month, when weather permits, and will take around three weeks to complete.

The extension will stretch along a pathway from the existing boardwalk at Ferry Road to the concrete footpath at Beach Road to the west.

Letters informing residents of nearby properties of the proposed route were issued at the end of last year and, as the work will take place under permitted development rights, planning permission is not needed.

The current boardwalk, which extends for a mile from Ferry Road to Shoreham Fort, has proved popular with walkers and has also allowed those with limited mobility and pushchairs to explore the town’s environmentally-protected shoreline.

The new fourth phase of the boardwalk will continue to use recycled plastic and will cost £95,000 to install.

Councillor David Simmons, Adur District Council’s executive member for health & wellbeing, said: “Since its inception, the boardwalk has really opened up this unique and protected stretch of beach to local residents and those with more limited mobility.

“I’m delighted we are about to start phase four of the scheme, which will open up even more opportunities to enjoy this public facility.”

Councillor Joss Loader, who is also chairman of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, said: “Shoreham Beach is an extremely special place with a unique habitat and wonderful views.

“The existing boardwalk is hugely popular with residents and visitors to the beach and Adur District Council is to be applauded for the further investment.

“A lot of work has gone into making sure we use materials sympathetic to the area’s Local Nature Reserve status, ensuring the boardwalk also protects the rare plants.”

The boardwalk scheme has had the support of a range of partners including West Sussex County Council, the Environment Agency, Shoreham Port, Shoreham Residents’ Association, the Friends of Shoreham Beach and Shoreham Beach Neighbourhood Forum.