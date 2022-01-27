Rob Melville, who worked as a porter at Worthing Hospital, died suddenly at the age of 67 earlier this month.

Described as a ‘fitting’ tribute, 12 scooters rode escort behind Rob’s coffin on his final journey to Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on Tuesday (January 25).

Rob’s wife, Kerry, said: “It was an amazing tribute. The scooter guys were brilliant.

“The way they were lined up at the end of the road was really heartbreaking but it was so fitting.

“To see them following behind the whole way, was just magical.

“He would have absolutely loved it.”

Kerry said she met Rob on a blind date in 1990. They married three years later.

“We just hit it off immediately,” she said. “We are both Worthing born and bred.

“He was a very popular man. He was a true gentleman.

“He was compassionate with everybody and was such a friendly, genuine guy.”

Kerry said the funeral was ‘very much a celebration’ of Rob’s life, with upbeat songs and people dancing.

“People were in the pub until 10 o’clock,” Kerry said. “We had a brilliant time.

“It was a sad occasion but he would have hated for us all to be sad faced. He would have wanted to see a smile on everybody’s faces.

“He always had a smile for everybody and made everybody feel really special.”

Kerry said Rob was a ‘big football fan’ and played county football for Sussex when he was younger.

In 2015, he also featured in VisitEngland’s advert raising the profile of English destinations in the year of the Rugby World Cup. Along with his friend and fellow Mod Adrian Tincknell, Rob posed for a picture on Brighton Seafront.

Funeral director Sam Hart, from Ian Hart Funeral Service, said the chapel was full, ‘which is a testament to Rob himself’.

“I haven’t had a funeral in a long time which finished with an unprovoked round of applause,” he said. “Rob was very popular.”

Kerry said the support from the community has gone a long way in helping the family to grieve their loss.

She added: “It doesn’t fill the big hole but it has helped.

“I want to say thank you to the scooters for turning up and looking so smart and also to everybody who attended the funeral.”

Donations in memory of Rob can be made to the British Heart Foundation, Crohn’s & Colitis UK or RSPB (The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds).

So far, more than £920 has been raised. Click here to donate.

