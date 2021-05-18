The annual event is run by students and, normally, pupils spend time growing on plants donated by a local nursery to build up stocks for the two-week sale.

This year, after a plea from the school, donations arrived from many groups, including Littlehampton Allotment and Leisure Garden, Findon Garden Association, Morrisons, Walburton Nursery and The Budding Foundation.

The sale opened on Monday and runs until Thursday, May 27. Orders can be placed using a form on the {https://oakgrovecollege.org.uk/school website} or by emailing teacher Carol Noble at [email protected] and the plants will be delivered to customers’ homes in the Worthing area.

Funds raised each May, which typically top £2,000, help to buy extra equipment and pay for community outings for the school.