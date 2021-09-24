Petrol stations across the UK are facing fuel shortages due to fuel supply issues that have seen some sites, including some BP garages, temporarily close.

A spokesperson from BP said: “We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

“We are prioritising deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

However, some petrol stations have not been affected.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have good availability of fuel, with deliveries arriving at our petrol filling stations across the UK every day.”

A spokesperson from Sainsbury’s said: “There are no current issues. We’re closely monitoring the situation and working closely with our supplier to maintain fuel supply.”

1. Cars line up to get fuel at Sainsbury's at Lyons Farm, Worthing, after reports of a possible fuel shortage. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

2. Cars line up to get fuel at Tesco's in Durrington, Worthing, after reports of a possible fuel shortage. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Cars line up to get fuel at Tesco's in Durrington, Worthing, after reports of a possible fuel shortage. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

4. Cars line up to get fuel at Sainsbury's at Lyons Farm, Worthing, after reports of a possible fuel shortage. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales