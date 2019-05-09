Princess Alexandra meets volunteers at Worthing Samaritans

Princess Alexandra has visited Worthing Samaritans to meet some of the branch’s volunteers and see around the offices and operations centre at 2 Lennox Road, Worthing.

The visit yesterday was part of Worthing Samaritans’ 50th anniversary and is one of a number of celebration events throughout 2019. The independent branch, affiliated to the national Samaritans charity, opened in April 1969, and in the first year took 175 calls. Now, 50 years on, volunteers in Worthing answer more than 25,000 phone calls, 1,500 emails and 2,000 texts each year.

