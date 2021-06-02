£30,000 People’s Postcode Lottery street prize goes to just one lucky Ferring resident

The postcode BN12 5DU was announced as a winner with the lottery today, Wednesday, June 2, and the lucky winner from Sea Lane, Ferring, will have £30,000 paid into their bank account.

The lucky resident has chosen to remain anonymous but People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson was able to send his good wishes.

Matt said: “I’m over the moon for our winner in Ferring. A big congratulations and I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson with the Ferring winner's £30,000 cheque

Every day throughout June one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £700million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust. Its mission is to educate, support and promote animal welfare and conservation, and demonstrate the enjoyment that animals bring to people’s lives.

The trust supports organisations including Dogs Trust, PDSA, Cats Protection and Medical Detection Dogs with regular grant funding.