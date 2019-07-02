Public speaking event success

Worthing Speakers Club had its annual Speech on the Beach event on Saturday – and it was hailed a success.

The club’s new president Amy Jones said members were pleased to see members of the public stopping to listen to speakers and even take part in the events programme.

It was supported by mayor Hazel Thorpe, town crier Bob Smytherman and previous mayor Paul Baker (Bob and Paul both being former members of the club).

Amy said: “The council’s commitment to this event each year speaks volumes to the value of public speaking skills. It isn’t just about improving career opportunities but also your personal relationships.

“It was really inspiring to hear mayor Hazel Thorpe speak about her experiences with public speaking including how she has learnt to adapt her approach with different audiences. A skill learnt from her years in education.

“Toastmasters offers a way for members to develop transferable career and life skills through public speaking and leadership development.”

The event featured two prepared speeches from members Heather Di Marino and Bill Harpley, as well as opportunities for impromptu speaking.

The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15pm at The Burlington Hotel. See www.worthingspeakers.club