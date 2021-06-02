Rare 250-year-old coin found at Highdown Hill

Norman Atkinson, 66, was walking his son’s dog, Lucky, on Highdown Hill on Thursday, May 20, and discovered the 250-year-old coin.

“I was walking through the public footpath where the two fields are and Lucky started scratching around the ground and unearthed it,” he said.

“I soaked it in lemon juice when I got home as it is made of copper and it came out quite nice.”

Norman Atkinson holding a 250-year-old coin his son's dog stumbled across at Highdown Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

Norman, who lives in of White Horses Way, Littlehampton, said he had a look on eBay to see how much the coin was worth and if it had been in a better condition, it would probably go for about £300.

But the history of the coin was what mattered the most, Norman said.

“There was probably a father or some man walking on the fields and it fell out of their pocket and they were the last person to hold it.

“Half a penny could buy you a pint of beer and a substantial meal back then so it was probably their dinner money gone for the day.”

The 250-year-old coin found at Highdown Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

Norman said he is going to keep the coin among other bits and pieces Lucky has discovered.

He added: “She found a silver bangle on West Beach once and a fisherman’s jacket with a mobile phone in it. She is quite Lucky.”