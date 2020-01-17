Record year for Friends of Ferring volunteers

Volunteers at Friends of Ferring, who take villagers to hospital and clinic appointments, made a record number of trips in the past year.

The treasurer reported at the annual meeting that volunteer drivers had completed 460 round trips to appointments in Sussex in the year ending September 2019, the highest annual total on record.

Richard Plumb, the new chairman of Friends of Ferring

The meeting, held at Ferring Retirement Club on Saturday, was attended by around 40 volunteers, clients and supporters.

New chairman Richard Plumb was welcomed and outgoing chairman Lilian Holdsworth was thanked for all her hard work.

Mr Plumb said his career as a chartered engineer had involved him in on projects worldwide, mainly in the petrochemical field. He was also the founder and developer of engineering qualifications that are now accepted by industry worldwide.

Six years ago, he retired to Ferring, where he is a member of Probus and follows his interest in building working model steam locomotives.

Mrs Holdsworth made a presentation to Anne Sullivan, a member since the charity was started 28 years ago. She has carried out various roles, including driver, telephonist, co-ordinator, committee member and secretary, a role she held for 22 years.

Heather Smith, who has been a volunteer in many roles for the past 11 years, was also thanked by Mrs Holdsworth.

Martine Walters, who has lived in Ferring for seven years, has taken over the role of secretary from Gaynor Platt, while Trevor Martin remains as treasurer.

Following the business part of the meeting, Derek Richardson from Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance gave a presentation, detailing the various skills of members, the demands on the service and the way it is funded.

A cash collection on the evening raised £220.55 for the charity.

Minutes and reports of the 2020 AGM can be seen at www.friendsofferring.org