Thanks to benefactor Nick Munday from Sompting and incredible support from the West Sussex community, the charity has secured a property in Windsor Road and renovated it as a learner centre, with newly-refurbished kitchen, snug and classrooms.

Red Balloon has four other centres in the south east, as well as an online programme, and the charity had been looking to support students in and around Worthing for some time.

Rob Watson, director of education and interim headteacher, said: “Some children simply cannot go to school any more because they have been severely bullied, they are too anxious, or because they have suffered a trauma, such as bereavement, injury or medical condition.

The property in Windsor Road is perfect for Red Balloon, calming, well-ordered and homely

“They stop going to school, even though they want to learn, want to make friends and prepare for their adulthood. But their futures are in jeopardy if they drop out of learning, and become socially isolated.”

The educational and therapeutic charity caters for children aged 11 to 18 who have excluded themselves from lessons.

Rob said: “We had been searching for somewhere that is calming, well-ordered and as homely as possible, and our property in Windsor Road is perfect for our students who have had such negative experiences at school.

The snug at Red Balloon Worthing

“Local tradespeople, companies, funders and volunteers have been amazing in helping to transform this ex-care home into a really gorgeous and welcoming space. So we have the perfect property, now we just need the perfect team to staff it.”

Five positions are available, including head of centre, teachers and school cook. Candidates who are empathetic, enthusiastic and resilient are sought, people who can deliver Red Balloon’s unique timetable of learning, mentoring and therapy. They need to be confident in supporting students to restore their wellbeing, develop resilience and build the skills they need to return to education, work or further training.

The centre will grow to support a maximum of 20 students and will run alongside the established Red Balloon of the Air programme, which delivers a blend of online and face-to-face learning for students unable to attend in person.

As the centre grows, the charity will be recruiting to further part-time and full-time posts, including additional teachers, family support workers and therapists.

A cook is sought to work in this newly-refurbished kitchen

Expressions of interest are welcomed from anyone who may be interested in those roles in the future.

To find out more, sign up for job alerts, or to make a donation, visit redballoonlearner.org/worthing