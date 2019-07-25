Red sofa on Worthing Beach becomes a viral hit on social media

A red sofa that suddenly appeared on Worthing Beach has become a viral hit on social media.

The bold item of furniture turned up on Saturday, July 20, having allegedly been left outside flats in Rowlands Road, Worthing, and carried onto the beach near Worthing Lido.

The red sofa appeared on Worthing Beach over the weekend. Picture: David Russell

It proved a popular addition, with beachgoers using the sofa as a prop for selfies which were shared widely on Facebook.

Nightlife photographer David Russell was one of the first residents to spot the bold furniture, and his snaps proved popular on local Facebook pages.

At 2am on Saturday, the 49-year-old from Rowlands Road headed down the beach after a night of taking photographs at pubs and bars for his Worthing Nightlife Photography page, and spotted something strange.

He said: “I could see this red thing, and as I got closer I realised it was a settee. I was really surprised.”

David spent the next couple of hours watching the sun rise from the comfort of the scarlet seat and capturing the moment on camera.

He said: “I felt like it was a really beautiful experience. Normally when you’re on a settee you are indoors looking at four walls, so it was surreal, but sat there it was amazing.”

The sofa has since been removed.

David Russell on the red sofa that appeared on Worthing Beach. Picture: David Russell

