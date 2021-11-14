Remembrance Sunday in Worthing – in pictures

Civic leaders, veterans, cadets and others were joined by members of the public for the annual Remebrance Sunday service and march past, which followed Thursday’s Armistice Day commemoration in Worthing.
The event took place at the war memorial outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am. After taking the salute, the mayor and others layed wreaths for the fallen.
1.
The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing
Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art
