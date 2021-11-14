The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing

Remembrance Sunday in Worthing – in pictures

Worthing paused this morning to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts.

By Sam Woodman
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:45 pm

Civic leaders, veterans, cadets and others were joined by members of the public for the annual Remebrance Sunday service and march past, which followed Thursday’s Armistice Day commemoration in Worthing.

The event took place at the war memorial outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am. After taking the salute, the mayor and others layed wreaths for the fallen.

1.

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

2.

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

3.

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

4.

The 2021 Remembrance Sunday service and march past in Worthing

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales
Worthing
Next Page
Page 1 of 3