Remembrance Sunday services in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting – what you need to know

Residents will come together to pay tribute to our fallen heroes at Remembrance Sunday events in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting.

The tragic loss of life in the two World Wars and other conflicts will be honoured with services at various memorials in our communities.

A cascade of poppies hand-sewn by residents has been put on display for the second year running at Worthing Town Hall.

The Field of Remembrance has also been set up at the Worthing War Memorial in Chapel Road.

This will be the scene of the annual Remembrance Service and March Past, which takes place on Sunday at 11am.

The two minutes silence will start on the first stroke of the Town Hall clock, after which the mayor’s chaplain will conduct the service.

The mayor and others will lay wreaths for the fallen and take the salute at the march past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11.30am.

Councillor Hazel Thorpe, Worthing’s mayor, said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”

On Monday, a two-minute silence will be held at the Worthing War Memorial.

In Lancing, an annual remembrance of service personnel from Lancing Carriage Works will be held at Lancing railway station from 10am on Saturday.

On Remembrance Sunday, civic heads and councillors from Adur District Council will lay wreaths at the war memorial in South Street, Lancing, at 2.45pm.

This will be followed by a service at St Michael and All Angels Church in South Street at 3pm and a parade past civic dignitaries to take salute.

In Sompting, a Remembrance Service will take place at St Mary’s Church, in Church Lane, at 10.30am on Sunday, followed by a parade to the war memorial where there will be a two-minute silence.

SEE MORE: How Turning Tides helped a Worthing hair salon owner get sober and turn his life around

Amelia Bambridge: Family pays tribute to Worthing backpacker who had an ‘enormous zest for life’