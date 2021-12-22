Review of the year – 10 Worthing highlights of 2021

This is all about what makes Worthing great, what makes us happy and hope for the future.
1. Worthing sunset
In February, Worthing was named among the 25 top places in the world to watch the sunset – alongside Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Florida’s Key West. The town featured on a list by Far & Wide, a US-based travel website, alongside more exotic locations, and The Crab Shack was said to be the best bar from which to watch the view.
2. Hercule’s Rubbish Pet Portraits
Hercule’s Rubbish Pet Portraits landed a book deal in February and throughout the year, they have raised an epic £100,000 for West Sussex charity Turning Tides. It all started when Worthing dad Phil Heckels sketched a crudely drawn portrait of his pet dog for his parents. Within weeks he was appearing on international television and amassing Facebook followers by the thousands.
3. Donchevi Kitchen & Bar
The opening of Donchevi Kitchen & Bar in Montague Place on April 12 brought a taste of the Balkans to Worthing town centre. Having been offering deliveries since December 2020, it settled into its permanent premises and opened the doors to customers. The family-run restaurant, led by Doncho Donchev, offers fresh, traditional food from the Balkans – a region in Europe that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia.
4. Highdown Gardens
The world-famous Highdown Gardens reopened in June following a £1million refurbishment. The upgrade to the Worthing Borough Council-owned gardens was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, not only enhancing the visitor experience but providing the gardeners with the best facilities to maintain the exotic collection gathered by the garden’s founder Sir Frederick Stern.