Review of the year – 10 Worthing highlights of 2021

1. Worthing sunset

In February, Worthing was named among the 25 top places in the world to watch the sunset – alongside Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Florida’s Key West. The town featured on a list by Far & Wide, a US-based travel website, alongside more exotic locations, and The Crab Shack was said to be the best bar from which to watch the view.