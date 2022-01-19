Ribbon cutting at Worthing’s new 3G pitch at Palatine Park Football Centre

Ken Benham, chief executive at Sussex County FA, visited on January 8 to see the new state-of-the-art pitch and officially open it, following a soft opening in December.

South Downs Leisure has partnered with Worthing Borough Council and Worthing Town FC to open the all-weather football facilities at Palatine Park.

Duncan Anderson, chief execuitve at South Downs Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be working with Worthing Borough Council and Worthing Town FC, and really excited to be opening these fantastic football facilities, that are much needed in the town, offering more opportunities for more teams to play the beautiful game, whatever the weather.”

Ken Benham, chief executive at Sussex County FA, has cut the ribbon to open Palatine Park Football Centre in Worthing

Works started in April 2021 and cost £902,000, with two-thirds coming from a Football Foundation grant as part of the council’s commitment to providing first-class leisure facilities for the community.

Sean McDonald, executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “I am delighted that this project has now been completed. The facility is excellent and will allow local children and adults full use, regardless of the weather conditions.

“We now have a world-class facility in the borough of Worthing that we should all be proud of, especially South Downs Leisure and Worthing Town FC.

“Maybe, just maybe, the next Beckham, Rashford, Ellen White or Harry Kane can one day say that they began their career at Palatine Park.”