Standard bearers for the Shoreham-by-Sea branch and Sussex County paraded either side of torch bearer Mick Moore as he marched to the War Memorial in East Street.

A short ceremony saw veteran Mr Moore pass the torch to county youth officer Niall Slark, symbolising the next generation carrying on the important act of remembrance.

To end the ceremony, county chairman Ray Collins presented branch chairman David Slark with a certificate of thanks.

1. The Torch of Remembrance in Shoreham, marking 100 years of the Royal British Legion. The service today was part of a relay through Sussex. Pictures: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

