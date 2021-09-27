Duke of Kent meets veterans helped by Service Dogs UK at Northchapel Village Hall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM21091731a

Royal visit to Service Dogs UK: In pictures

A West Sussex charity which provides assistance dogs to veterans has been given the royal seal of approval

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:45 pm

The Duke of Kent paid a visit to the Northchapel Village Hall on Thursday, September 23 where he met local veterans and their dogs and learned more about the work they do.

Director of Service Dogs UK Garry Botterill said: “He was very interested in the training and the dogs as well as the veterans and how they came to be on the programme. It was a lovely afternoon where we had the opportunity to show aspects of the training and how the dogs can make a huge difference for veterans with PTSD.”

1.

Duke of Kent Talking to Garry Botterill. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM21091778a

2.

Duke of Kent meets veterans helped by Service Dogs UK at Northchapel Village Hall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM21091774a

3.

Duke of Kent meets veterans helped by Service Dogs UK at Northchapel Village Hall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM21091754a

4.

Duke of Kent meets veterans helped by Service Dogs UK at Northchapel Village Hall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM21091739a

