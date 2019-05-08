Royal visit to Worthing Samaritans celebrates 50th anniversary

Princess Alexandra visited Worthing Samaritans’ office this afternoon and met some of the volunteers before unveiling a plaque to mark the branch's 50th anniversary.

Director Liz Riach said it had been a real honour to welcome the princess.

Princess Alexandra chatting with Worthing mayor Paul Baker

"I am really honoured that she came to see us and engaged with us. She was very interested and she seemed to know a lot about what we do," she added.

The volunteers appreciated the princess taking time to speak to each of them individually and said she had shown genuine interest in their work.

The visit was part of Worthing Samaritans’ 50th anniversary and is one of a number of celebration events throughout 2019.

The independent branch, affiliated to the national Samaritans charity, opened in April 1969, and in the first year took 175 calls.

Now, 50 years on, volunteers in Worthing answer more than 25,000 phone calls, 1,500 emails and 2,000 texts each year.

