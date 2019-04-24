Rustington group needs volunteers to plant trees in derelict cemetery

The team behind the transformation of a derelict cemetery into a memorial garden has called for help to plant 100 trees at the site.

She said: “With your help by the end of the weekend the foundation of the memorial garden will be created.

“In the summer the garden will be open to the public on a daily basis for the community to enjoy.”

This comes as Sue set up a JustGiving page to raise £2,000 to commission three benches and a memorial plaque for the garden. Click here to donate, and contact sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk for more information.