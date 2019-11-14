Rustington man presented with British Empire Medal for ‘constant and selfless’ voluntary service

A Rustington man has been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen for his ‘constant and selfless charitable work for so many years’.

Major Brian Hudson was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list for voluntary service to the community in Sussex.

He was presented the medal at a ceremony on Tuesday

This includes his work as Regimental Secretary to the Royal Sussex Regimental Association as well as work with charities supporting military veterans, such as SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity.

Dozens of people gathered at the West Sussex Record Office in Chichester on Monday afternoon to watch him be presented with the award.

John Lippiett, deputy lieutenant of West Sussex, said Major Brian had shown ‘exemplary dedication’ in his work at various charities, including Aid For The Aged In Distress where he was a trustee and had made ‘a real positive difference for many senior citizens’.

Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, said only a select handful of people were ever awarded a British Empire Medal, making it ‘really quite an achievement’.

Presenting it to him, she said: “Brian has done an extraordinary amount for all of us in the community... this is richly deserved,”

Accepting his medal to a round of applause, Major Brian said: “Do I deserve this? I don’t think so, because all I wanted to do was help as much as I could.”

He said he had been volunteering his time ever since he retired from the Army in 1994, having worked in the signal corps for the last eight years of service.

Major Brian, a father of two and grandfather of six, who was joined by his wife of 56 years, Susan, for the ceremony, said it was quite overwhelming to be given the award.

“I’m just doing what I do,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognised.”

SEE MORE: In pictures: Celebrities at Arundel Castle to celebrate Care for Veterans’ centenary

Littlehampton Sanitary product donation scheme is up and running

These are some of the shops that have closed in Worthing in recent years