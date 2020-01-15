Rustington mum tells of ‘surreal’ moment she saw her daughter on TV

A bubbly toddler from Rustington, known for her beaming smile, is currently more often seen with a pout, having been chosen to feature on the latest SMA Nutrition LITTLE STEPS advert on TV.

Madison Anscombe, who is 17 months old, loves being in front of the camera and having her picture taken.

Madison Anscombe in the SMA Nutrition commercial for LITTLE STEPS, currently showing on TV

She is signed up to two modelling agencies and has done a shoot for Nutmeg, as well as featuring in the TV commercial, sucking on a lemon.

Mum Charlotte Matthews said: “It’s so surreal seeing her on TV and so amazing that she actually recognises herself.

“After a long casting process and a long day filming, Madison got chosen to be in the final edit of the SMA advert. The advert is being aired in the UK and Europe, too.

“It’s so surreal seeing how everything works and how much work goes into making a commercial, it’s a world I have never seen before so it’s amazing.”

Madison Anscombe loves being in front of the camera and having her picture taken

Madison is described as ‘cheeky, bubbly and full of confidence’ and Charlotte said she is ‘absolutely loving modelling’ at the moment.

Charlotte added: “She is so confident and comfortable around the camera and loves showing off. I am convinced she is going to be an actress or a dancer one day, or maybe even a singer.

“I was a bit hesitant to get Madison into modelling at first because a few people tried to put me off but she is just so beautiful and has such an amazing personality, I just had to go for it.

“Luckily, we got accepted to five agencies and we picked two that Madison is signed with now. We are unbelievably proud of her, as you can imagine, and I just know there is so much more to come for her in future.

Madison had to suck on a lemon for the SMA Nutrition commercial for LITTLE STEPS, currently showing on TV

“We made the decision to do this while she is young and the minute she tells us she doesn’t want to do it any more, we will stop immediately. I just want to give her the best opportunities that I can and I feel like that may be through modelling right now.

“I hope that she will still enjoy it as she gets older, as I think it will make for some amazing experiences for her.

“We have met some amazing parents through filming the advert and equally Madison has made some lovely little friends.”

Caroline hopes for some more amazing jobs to come for Madison in 2020. She is documenting her modelling journey on Instagram at @Madison_babymodel.