Sadness as exhibition cut short after van goes into Worthing gallery

The boarded up window at Colonnade House

A vehicle went into Colonnade House in Warwick Street in the early hours of the morning, causing 'quite substantial' damage.

Sadly it has meant the gallery had to remain closed today, and for the next few days while repairs take place.

It means ‘Him & Me’ - an exhibition by Shoreham-based artist Lucia Babjakova and her 10-year-old son Cassius - has had to be cut short.

Damage inside of the gallery

The exhibition opened on Monday, and was expected to see a busy weekend before it closed on Sunday.

"These two days were going to be the busiest," said Lucia. "I was really looking forward to it.

"It's unfortunate...it was going well."

Lucia discovered what had happened when she arrived at the gallery this morning.

Sadly some of her work has suffered damaged, but overall it fared 'surprisingly well'.

"Amazingly the paintings survived it quite well," she said. "It didn't get massively destroyed.

"It was not a nice thing to come to, but I was pleased the paintings did quite well and that no one was hurt."