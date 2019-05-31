Seaweed spa set to open in Worthing

Worthing is set to welcome its first ever seaweed spa.

Named the Algaenarium, the spa will open on Worthing seafront next to the pier from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30.

Worthing's first seaweed spa is coming soon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

It will offer massages and treatments with seaweed based oils and infusions in a marquee, along with talks and workshops about Worthing's marine environment.

There will also be a seaweed vendor stall selling products from around the UK - and even the opportunity to have a seaweed-based cocktail or snack in deck chairs on the beach with ocean-themed music from DJs.

The project is the brainchild of social enterprise We Are FoodPioneers CIC, which has previously championed Worthing's fishing industry and introduced beehives across the town (see the video above).

Anne Thwaites is director of the enterprise, and said she would be working with a cocktail bar and The Fish Factory restaurant to deliver the project. She said: "This event seeks to highlight the importance of this ancient superfood both for people and wildlife.

A seaweed-based scrub could be on offer

"Hugely popular in Asian countries and formerly used in dishes across the UK, the Algaenarium will highlight the best of both worlds offering seaweed snacks, with those participating in workshops able to craft their own seaweed creatures and discover more about our connections with the sea on our doorstep."

The venue will be wheelchair accessible, and open to all with suggested minimum donations for treatments and workshops, Anne added.

This event is part of the Neptune’s Larder marine programme, run by We are FoodPioneers CIC and funded by money set aside by the Rampion Wind Farm.

Anne said: "We are also looking for volunteers for this event - if you’d like to help for an hour, an afternoonor a day please contact us on info@foodpioneers.org.uk.