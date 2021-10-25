See inside Worthing’s new community youth lounge

Worthing deputy mayor Richard Nowac and deputy youth mayor Henny Sonnamann-Petty cut the ribbon to officially open the new youth lounge at St Matthew’s Church. Clive Latter, full-time youth worker, said: “Covid restrictions and particularly the lockdowns have been of real detriment to the mental health of many young people. We want this to be a safe space where they can meet, relax and build relationships.”
Designer Michelle Cassell created the youth lounge concept after speaking with the young people at St Matthew's Church in Worthing about what they wanted
