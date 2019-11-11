See scenes from West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club’s great modular show in Shoreham

There were loads of visitors and much fun had by all, with more than 25 linked layouts put together as one giant network. The club has been club based in Sompting for around 30 years and meets two Fridays each month at the village hall.
West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club had a super day at Shoreham Baptist Church on Saturday for its great modular show, featuring the largest layout yet.
