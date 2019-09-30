DM1993220a.jpg. Sompting and District Model Railway Club open day. Derek Monk. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190929-184737008

See Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s successful open day

Sompting and District Model Railway Club has completed a third successful open day, showing visitors what members get up to on a typical club night. Numbers were good for the day, up on the previous year. There were various railway-related activities at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, including demonstrations, scratch building and brass loco and building construction. There were also layouts being worked on where points were being renewed, wiring put in place and layouts tested for faults. The children’s layout was running, which is always popular, allowing younger members and visiting children to control their own model train.

Chairman Colin Edkins said: “We were so pleased that we had so many people attending on our club open day. There was a real buzz of train conversation about the place as club members and visitors shared their thoughts, ideas and opinions. We look forward to welcoming some of the visitors into our club.” The club welcomes new members, from juniors to experienced modellers. For more information, visit www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

Colin Edkins. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993227a
Colin Edkins. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993227a
Exhibition manager Matthew Ayling. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993235a
Exhibition manager Matthew Ayling. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993235a
Phil Benzie. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993210a
Phil Benzie. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993210a
Dave Vincent. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993218a
Dave Vincent. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993218a
