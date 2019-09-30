See Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s successful open day

Sompting and District Model Railway Club has completed a third successful open day, showing visitors what members get up to on a typical club night. Numbers were good for the day, up on the previous year. There were various railway-related activities at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, including demonstrations, scratch building and brass loco and building construction. There were also layouts being worked on where points were being renewed, wiring put in place and layouts tested for faults. The children’s layout was running, which is always popular, allowing younger members and visiting children to control their own model train.