Bradley Cobden. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993378a

See the highlight of Worthing’s model year, the Worthing Model Railway Club annual show

Worthing Model Railway Club had a whole variety of exhibits on display at its annual model railway show at Durrington High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Chairman Peter Denton said it was the highlight of the Worthing model year, with exhibits ranging from state-of-the-art, computer-controlled layouts to the more traditional ones, including a Thomas layout for children and their dads.

Peter Blanks, left, and Chris Andrews, both members of the Worthing Model Railway Club. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993392a
Peter Blanks, left, and Chris Andrews, both members of the Worthing Model Railway Club. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993392a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Members, from left, Pete Hollman, James Makin and Peter Denton, chairman. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993327a
Members, from left, Pete Hollman, James Makin and Peter Denton, chairman. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993327a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Ten-year-old Callum Varley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993333a
Ten-year-old Callum Varley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993333a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Chairman Peter Denton. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993339a
Chairman Peter Denton. Photo by Derek Martin DM1993339a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3