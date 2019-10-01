At Ferring Village Hall, Sophie Cox, her parents Sharon and Nick, sister Charlotte and three-year-old daughter Mara held a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday in memory of their beloved nan and mum, who they lost to cancer in 2017. Sophie said: “We were absolutely thrilled to raise £415, thanks to the huge generosity of our family and friends. We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to donate so much to such a worthy cause.” Family and friends gathered at St Mary’s Church hall, in Church Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday and Pauline Wakeman, who organised the coffee morning, said it was amazing. She added: “We raised £763 but there is slightly more to come in and we will make it up to £800. Fabulous response by my special family and friends.” Tungsten Training Centre in Southwick was pleased to welcome staff from nearby businesses on Friday. Sian Ellis, business development specialist, said: “It was a great success and we raised £170.50 from our Macmillan coffee morning. We had the support from surrounding businesses, our own team members and their families and also some of our electrical apprentices.”
See World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events from Littlehampton to Southwick for Macmillan Cancer Support
Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley was able to visit two businesses as people across the area, from Littlehampton to Southwick, took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. The Park View in Durrington welcomed Sir Peter on Friday and he was pleased to meet one of the apprentices, discuss the pub’s recent addition to the Good Pub Guide with licensee Steve Pease and view the recently-installed defibrillator, funded by the community. The MP also visited the annual coffee morning at SJM Electrical Services in Tarring, where more than £400 was raised in total. Sir Peter said: “People all over the UK host their own coffee mornings, with donations on the day made to Macmillan Cancer Support. It is a wonderful way to meet or catch up with friends and neighbours whilst contributing to a good cause.”