Service helps our older generation

Last Tuesday was the UN’s International Day for Older People and to mark the occasion Guild Care has shared how they help older people in the community.

Guild Care’s Help at Home service helps older people remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

Karen, Carer

The charity have been running the domestic service in conjunction with West Sussex Country Council for 25 years.

Carers help older people and vulnerable adults with the basics like shopping and chores.

Additional help can include arranging a pharmacy prescription delivery service, assistance with basic household paperwork, identifying bills requiring payment.

The daughter of a Help at Home user said: “My Home Help worker has been looking after my father in a domestic capacity and we couldn’t be more delighted with her.

“Nothing is too much trouble and she always wears a smile.

“The role she plays in my father’s life should not be under-estimated.”

Home care manager Dona Lacey said: “Our Help at Home service is a vital service for our clients who want to stay independent, but who may just need a helping hand with housework, shopping, plus those little jobs which are difficult if you are not feeling well, or are frail and struggling with mobility.

“Clients depend on our staff to enable them to remain in their homes and in their community for a long as possible.”

Shirley has been receiving help from Guild Care’s Home Care service for over nine years, after moving to the area to be closer to a friend, following a stroke.

She said: “I really couldn’t exist without the help of Guild Care. All the carers are just marvellous.

“This is truly a lifeline service for me which I couldn’t do without.”

As a subsidised service, to qualify you must be over 65 or vulnerable and living alone, living on a limited income which is generally at, or below £205.

You must also have savings/capital of less than £23,250 and not be in receipt of care funded by West Sussex County Council.

The service is available to be delivered on a weekly or fortnightly basis at a cost of £8.50 per hour and £17 for two hours.

For more details on Help at Home or to see if you qualify for this service, contact the customer services team on 01903 327327, email: enquiry@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org