Seven-year-old’s message in a bottle discovered at Shoreham Port

A diver had an ‘exciting surprise’ at Shoreham Port when he discovered a message in bottle written by a seven-year-old girl from Brighton.

Richard Smith, a member of the Port’s in-house Engineering dive team, found the bottle while he was carrying out maintenance work on the Prince George Lock last Tuesday.

The message inside

The message was written by a seven-year-old girl called Eva from Brighton.

It read: “Hello, my name is Eva, I am seven and I live in Brighton. If you find my message please email my dad and tell him. Thank you.”

A spokesman for the port confirmed that they had contacted Eva’s dad as requested and had invited them both to visit the port, so that they could meet the dive team and see where the bottle was found.

The bottle with the message inside

