Shining a light on the 500 Sussex Police volunteers

International Volunteer Day (Sunday, December 5) celebrates Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers (PSVs), Volunteer Police Cadets and their leaders.

Police volunteers also work across a wide range of areas in Sussex and include chaplains, Sussex Search Team, Community Speedwatch and Independent Custody Volunteers.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said, “I am humbled and amazed on a daily basis by the work that our volunteers do, unpaid, and often unseen.

Daryl Holter. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210612-074756001

“Their efforts are truly appreciated, and I know that without many of our volunteers, our communities would be worse off, and less protected.

“The range of volunteer responsibilities, and efforts is incredible, and the way in which our volunteers go about it, with professionalism, enthusiasm and relentless commitment is admirable. Thank you for everything you do.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges, West Sussex Divisional Commander, said, “West Sussex has a strong tradition of utilising volunteers to support policing to keep our communities safe; epitomised by the volunteer team at Southwater who have staffed the office since 1996.

“In support of this it was my pleasure on 12 November to meet a number of volunteers and present them with certificates at a bespoke long service awards evening.

Yasmine Walters. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210612-074806001

“The success of local policing relies upon the support, trust and confidence of the local community and we remain committed to increasing the number of our volunteers and to be innovative in how we can use them.”

Yasmine Walters is a Public Protection volunteer. She said, “I recently graduated from the University of Brighton where I studied criminology. Volunteering has given me the opportunity to do something worthwhile in my spare time.

“I have become part of the policing family which is incredible. The team have been great supporting me every step of the way! I like the fact that although I am not working on the front-line, I’m still making a difference within Sussex Police and the surrounding communities.”

Cadet leader Daryl Holter in the Wealden area said, “Of course the pandemic was challenging, we all had to find new ways of meeting every week, however this wasn’t an obstacle.

Julie Rainey. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210612-074745001

“Together we continued to meet online and complete a project for the National Volunteer Police Cadets and Historic England focussing on a Heritage Action Challenge.

“We met guest speakers online, researched online together and ultimately completed the challenge on time.

“For all of us leaders it’s so rewarding to be able to give back some of our knowledge and experience to the cadets. They certainly leave us far more confident and keen to follow their aspirations.

“We have great support from our command teams and are made to feel an integral part of the policing family.”

Julie Rainey, a Special Constable for more than seven years and who received a divisional commendation earlier this year, said, “Although this sounds cheesy, almost every shift is a highlight.

“A stalking victim who’d lived in fear for more than 10 years called to say that she felt I’d really listened to her and that, for the first time, she thought she might be safer as a result. That felt good.

“Recently a colleague and I spent a number of shifts on very lengthy, detailed CCTV trawls to identify a suspect for a particularly nasty offence. Hearing that we’d managed to arrest them and they’d been remanded felt like a huge achievement as I knew that they wouldn’t be able to target other vulnerable women for a while.

“I already do a job I love, but equally want to be able to contribute my skills and work with amazing colleagues to help build a stronger community. Specialising in a safeguarding investigations role allows me to do both.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said, “I have nothing but admiration for the way in which our Specials give up their time to protect our communities and assist our frontline colleagues.