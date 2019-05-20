Shoreham Airshow Memorial: Pictures show the story so far as the 11 arches are erected
Work on installing a memorial to the victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster has entered its latest phase with the erection of 11 unique arches.
These pictures show the development of the memorial, from design phase to installation, as it prepares to honour the 11 men who tragically lost their lives in 2015.
1. The artists
In summer 2018, artists David Parfitt and Jane Fordham were tasked with creating a memorial to the Shoreham Airshow victims
2. Design phase
The couple worked with the families to design 11 arches, tailored to represent each victim's personality
3. Design phase
Eleven lights on stalks would sit on the west side of the River Adur, opposite the 11 arches
4. Design phase
A bench for quiet reflection would sit alongside the arches, all on a hand-laid mosaic base
