Shoreham Airshow tragedy: 6 years on

Members of the public laid flowers at the memorial, which was set up in the wake of the tragedy.

The tribute to the victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster was installed on the banks of the River Adur in May 2019.

The 11 arches represent the 11 men killed in the 2015 tragedy.

The 11 men who died in the air crash, when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015, were Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76 of Brighton, Dylan Archer, 42 of Brighton, Anthony David Brightwell, 53 of Hove, Matthew Grimstone, 23 of Brighton, Matthew Wesley Jones, 24 of Littlehampton, James Graham Mallinson, 72 of Newick, Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23 of Goring-by-Sea, Mark Alexander Reeves, 53 of Seaford, Jacob Henry Schilt, 23 of Brighton, Richard Jonathan Smith, 26 of Hove and Mark James Trussler, 54 of Worthing.

