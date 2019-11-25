Shoreham Airshow tragedy: Final piece of lasting memorial is installed

The final piece of a lasting tribute to honour those who lost their lives in the Shoreham Airshow disaster has been added alongside the River Adur.

Adur District Council led the project to create the memorial in honour of each of the 11 men who died after the incident in August, 2015.

The memorial arches on the River Adur were installed as a lasting memorial to the 11 men who lost their lives in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy.

Following close consultation with the victims’ families, a series of personalised arches and a bench, where visitors can sit, reflect and pay their respects, were installed earlier this year near the Shoreham Tollbridge.

Now, a series of lights on the opposite bank have been installed to act as a visual focal point. The huddle of solar-powered illuminations can be viewed through the 11 unique arches, each of which have been carefully hand-crafted to represent each of the men who died.

Installation of the lights signals the completion of the three-year project for Portslade-based artists Jane Fordham and David Parfitt, who were commissioned to carry out the work.

Jane Fordham said: “The project has become such a huge part of our lives over the last three years, it’s been a huge privilege to have worked so closely with the families to create something so significant to Shoreham. There’s a mix of satisfaction and relief to have pulled it all together now.”

The artists, council representatives and families of the victims gathered to view the completed memorial last week. David Parfitt said: “It’s a perfect setting this rainy, cold November day, and there’s a real sense of togetherness with the families that have been able to make it here.

“It feels celebratory in a strange way because we’ve all got to know each other very well. Now it’s come to an end and the memorial can just stand here and be.”

The money for the tribute was raised through donations by Adur District Council, Worthing Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Brighton & Hove City Council and local businesses.