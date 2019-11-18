Shoreham Brownies hope to be champions at tree festival for a third time

Children from 2nd Southwick Brownies and 3rd Southwick Rainbows are hoping to take the Best Dressed Christmas Tree title for a third year.

They will be taking part in the Turning Tides Festival of Trees at St Mary’s Church, Shoreham, on November 30, and December 1.

Rose Cook, Unit Leader said: “We have all met and shared our creative ideas and are excited about the festival at the end of the month. It was a lot of fun last year and truly brings our communty together. Of course it would be great if we can claim the hat-trick and win again.”

This is the fifth time Turning Tides has run the festival in Shoreham and this year some 26 companies and local groups have signed up to take part.

Last year, more than £2,400 was raised which went towards helping local people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The event is sponsored by two local firms.

Kevin Dunks, managing director of Number One Mortgages, said: “We’ve chosen to sponsor this wonderful festive event to celebrate the community and more importantly to support this great charity to help end homelessness. Everyone deserves to have a place they call home.”

Jayde Pope, marketing manager from Jacob Steel Estate Agents, added: “By working with Turning Tides, we believe we can help to make a change and help Turning Tides get closer to their goal of ending local homelessness.”

Visitors will vote on the Best Dressed Tree. There will also be craft and cake stalls, face-painting, festive biscuit decorating, refreshments and local choirs.

The event will be opened by Adur Council chairman George Barton at 10am on Saturday, November 30, and will run until 5pm. It will be on from 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday, December 1.