Shoreham Coastguard called to reports of a 'dog in difficulty'

The Shoreham Coastguard searched Lancing seafront this morning following reports of a 'dog in difficulty'.

The team was alerted at 8.42am this morning to reports of a dog owner in a 'distressed situation' ashore and a 'dog in difficulty', a Coastguard spokesman said.

The Coastguard team, joined by the Shoreham Inshore Lifeboat, conducted a search along Lancing seafront.

The Coastguard located both the owner and the dog, which was safely ashore, the spokesman said.

The call was made with good intent, confirmed the spokesman.

