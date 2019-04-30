Shoreham Coastguard’s challenge raises more than £3,000 for beach wheelchair for disabled children

A charity walk undertaken by ten Shoreham Coastguard volunteers on Sunday was ‘a great success’, raising more than £3,000 for an important cause.

The team carried a rescue stretcher complete with a life-size dummy from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier.

The stunt was to raise funds for a specialised beach wheelchair , which will allow children with disabilities at Herons Dale School in Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham, to enjoy the seafront.

The walk took around five hours and included a stop-off at the Shoreham RNLI lifeboat station in Brighton Road.

Mr Ladkin said: “The walk was a great success...The walk took approximately five hours with frequent stops to talk to members of the public about our goal for Herons Dale school as well as the role of the Coastguard.

“We had fantastic support along the route and would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported us.

“The just giving page is still up and running if people would like to help us to help the children of Herons Dale School.”

More than £3,000 has already been raised for the cause.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carl-ladkin

SEE MORE: Shoreham Coastguard charity stunt will fund beach wheelchair for disabled children