Shoreham DJs fight fears for wing walk supporting mental health in the music industry

Jules Mcglough and Anna Davies will be wearing their trademark curlers and waving feather dusters when they fly up into the air with Barry’s Flying Circus.

The best friends say they are terrified of heights but cannot wait to brave wing walking to raise awareness of mental health.

They are raising money for an innovative free programme launched by Tonic Music for Mental Health earlier this year.

Jules and Anna said: “We will be putting our best curlers in and digging out our Sunday best headscarves and aprons as we join Barry’s Flying Circus for a wing walk to raise money for the Tonic Rider programme, which provides free resources to promote good mental health in the music industry.”

Tonic Rider provides free mental health guides, training and support for the many people working in the music industry who suffer from mental health issues.

It has been piloted at the 100 Club in London and Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth, before being rolled out to green rooms, festivals and Night Time Industries Association members across the UK.