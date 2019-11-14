Shoreham Holmbush collision: Local woman dies after accident at roundabout

An 88-year-old woman has died after a collision in Shoreham yesterday afternoon (November 13).

Emergency services were called to the Holmbush Roundabout at around 12.15pm, with the air ambulance brought in to treat a single driver who had a 'medical episode' while driving.

Emergency services on the scene

Sadly, the 88-year-old driver, a local woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sussex Police.

A post-mortem has been arranged for Tuesday (November 19), police added.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene, along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service, with all of the surrounding roads leading to the roundabout closed for several hours.

