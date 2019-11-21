Shoreham Holmbush collision: Police name local woman who died in accident

Police have named a local woman who died in a collision at the Holmbush Roundabout in Shoreham last week.

The woman, who police said died while driving her car at the roundabout in Upper Shoreham Road on Wednesday, November 13, has been named as June Mary Tate, 88, of Shoreham, confirmed police.

Her relatives have been informed.

A post mortem examination held on Tuesday (November 19) revealed that she died from natural causes, according to police.

Since her death was due to natural causes, there will not be an inquest, police said.

Emergency services were called to the Holmbush Roundabout at around 12.15pm last Wednesday, with the air ambulance brought in to treat a single driver who had a ‘medical episode’ while driving.

SEE MORE: Emergency services and air ambulance respond to collision at Shoreham’s Holmbush Roundabout

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surrounding roads leading to the roundabout were closed for several hours.

SEE MORE: East Worthing and Shoreham: Parliamentary candidate steps down following ‘abuse and harassment’

Amy Hart from Worthing set to star in primetime reality TV show

Sussex man jailed for making false 999 calls to emergency services