Shoreham's lifeboat was launched to rescue a speedboat that had become stranded in Lancing yesterday (May 18).

In a tweet yesterday morning, Shoreham RNLI said its inshore lifeboat responded to a report of a broken down, 21ft speedboat off Widewater in Lancing.

The speedboat, which had four people on board, was towed to safety by the team, according to the tweet.

The call out marked the first taste of action for the Shoreham lifeboat's new helmsman, Paul Baker.