Shoreham Light Parade to return for 2020

A popular light parade will illuminate Shoreham for the third year in a row later this month.

The Shoreham Light Parade will take place on Saturday, January 25.

The event, which was launched by mother-of-two Lis Long in 2018, is organised by Apron – a community arts and craft initiative based in Shoreham.

Residents will gather from between 5pm and 6pm, before the procession makes its way from the footbridge (Beachside) to the Shoreham Centre.

There will be live music along the parade route courtesy of the Shoreham Allstars.

Ahead of the parade, a series of free pop-up events will celebrate community creativity in the town.

These include a drawing class at Ginger and Dobbs, a Street Food Market by the riverbank, a ceramics workshop at Shoreham Pottery, Yoga and EFT in the Wellness Rooms, live music in the Tap House and film screenings with One Bum Cinema Club at the Neighbourhood Store.

Lantern making workshops will also take place at Neighbourhood store and SOLD on the High Street, as well as the Shoreham Centre, who will be open for the day of the parade and will be hosting an ‘Early-night night club’ at the end of the event.

The events programme is a collaboration between Apron and local businesses and community organisations.

A timetable is due to be released soon – search @shorehamlightparade on Facebook for updates.

Lis thanked the many local volunteers who have helped plan the parade, as well the local businesses involved.

